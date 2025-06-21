Police bust fake currency racket after suspect nabbed with counterfeit notes

June 21, 2025   09:19 am

The Hatharaliyadda Police have uncovered a counterfeit currency note operation following a tip-off received last afternoon (20), concerning the circulation of fake currency in the area.

The investigation was initiated after a complaint was received about a person attempting to use a counterfeit Rs. 5,000 note at a local shop in Hatharaliyadda.

Acting on this information, the police apprehended a 32-year-old suspect from Uduwa, Kandy, who was found in possession of counterfeit currency notes.

Upon arrest, the suspect was found to be carrying three counterfeit Rs. 5,000 notes, two counterfeit Rs. 500 notes, and two counterfeit Rs. 100 notes.

Subsequently, a search was conducted at the suspect’s residence, during which police discovered:

• Nine printed sheets resembling counterfeit Rs. 50 notes,
• Four sheets resembling counterfeit Rs. 100 notes,
• Four sheets resembling counterfeit Rs. 500 notes, and
• Six sheets resembling counterfeit Rs. 5,000 notes.

Further investigations led officers to a location in the Galagedara area believed to be linked to the production of the counterfeit currency notes.

Although the alleged printer of the counterfeit currency notes was not present at the premises during the raid, police seized a computer and a printer suspected to have been used in the production of the counterfeit currency notes.

Hatharaliyadda Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.

