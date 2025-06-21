Today (21) marks the 32nd anniversary of TNL (Telshan Network Limited), Sri Lanka’s first private television media channel.

TNL was founded by Shan Wickramasinghe and officially launched on June 21, 1993. Prior to this, in 1979, Wickramasinghe donated Independent Television to the nation, which was later taken over by the government.

TNL emerged a few years later as a pioneering effort to reintroduce independent broadcasting in Sri Lanka.

TNL holds the distinction of being the first private television channel in the country to broadcast news in both Sinhala and English. In 1995, the station also introduced political discussion programming with the launch of ‘Janahada’, a program that continues to engage audiences to this day.

Through programs such as ‘Always Breakdown’, TNL used satire and comedy to reflect political realities, providing social commentary in an accessible format. The channel also gained popularity for its musical programs, offering a platform for artists and entertainment for viewers.

In 1998, TNL expanded into radio broadcasting with the launch of Isira FM, further enhancing its role in delivering news and entertainment to the public through multiple platforms.

Under the leadership of Chairman Shan Wickramasinghe, TNL launched a range of educational and religious programming aimed at fostering a more informed and spiritually enriched society. Notable among these were ‘Nena Pahana’, ‘Ama Dahara’, ‘Dharma Winishchaya’, and ‘Dharma Pradeepa Sadaham Charika’.

TNL also connected with audiences through its affiliated channels, ‘The Buddhist’ and ‘Didula’, strengthening its cultural and religious outreach.

Programs such as ‘Waidya Hamuwa’, ‘Ridma Rathriya’, and ‘Paduru Party’ remain fondly remembered by viewers, while entertainment offerings like ‘Rasanandaya’, and niche content such as the occult series ‘Nopenena Lokaya’ and astrology show ‘Isiwara Isawwa’ have continued to enjoy popularity.

TNL has also contributed significantly to programming for women and children. The children’s series ‘Sihina Nelum Mal’ and various cooking shows provided diverse content catering to a wide range of audiences.