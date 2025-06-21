TNL celebrates 32 years as Sri Lankas first private television broadcaster

TNL celebrates 32 years as Sri Lankas first private television broadcaster

June 21, 2025   10:28 am

Today (21) marks the 32nd anniversary of TNL (Telshan Network Limited), Sri Lanka’s first private television media channel.

TNL was founded by Shan Wickramasinghe and officially launched on June 21, 1993. Prior to this, in 1979, Wickramasinghe donated Independent Television to the nation, which was later taken over by the government. 

TNL emerged a few years later as a pioneering effort to reintroduce independent broadcasting in Sri Lanka.

TNL holds the distinction of being the first private television channel in the country to broadcast news in both Sinhala and English. In 1995, the station also introduced political discussion programming with the launch of ‘Janahada’, a program that continues to engage audiences to this day.

Through programs such as ‘Always Breakdown’, TNL used satire and comedy to reflect political realities, providing social commentary in an accessible format. The channel also gained popularity for its musical programs, offering a platform for artists and entertainment for viewers.

In 1998, TNL expanded into radio broadcasting with the launch of Isira FM, further enhancing its role in delivering news and entertainment to the public through multiple platforms.

Under the leadership of Chairman Shan Wickramasinghe, TNL launched a range of educational and religious programming aimed at fostering a more informed and spiritually enriched society. Notable among these were ‘Nena Pahana’, ‘Ama Dahara’, ‘Dharma Winishchaya’, and ‘Dharma Pradeepa Sadaham Charika’.

TNL also connected with audiences through its affiliated channels, ‘The Buddhist’ and ‘Didula’, strengthening its cultural and religious outreach.

Programs such as ‘Waidya Hamuwa’, ‘Ridma Rathriya’, and ‘Paduru Party’ remain fondly remembered by viewers, while entertainment offerings like ‘Rasanandaya’, and niche content such as the occult series ‘Nopenena Lokaya’ and astrology show ‘Isiwara Isawwa’ have continued to enjoy popularity.

TNL has also contributed significantly to programming for women and children. The children’s series ‘Sihina Nelum Mal’ and various cooking shows provided diverse content catering to a wide range of audiences.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka's FDI records 90% increase in first quarter 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's FDI records 90% increase in first quarter 2025 (English)

NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures Mayorship of Galle with help from SLPP councillor

NPP secures Mayorship of Galle with help from SLPP councillor

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses NPP govt of poaching LG members by promising money (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses NPP govt of poaching LG members by promising money (English)