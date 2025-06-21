India to help in evacuating Sri Lankan nationals from Iran

June 21, 2025   11:04 am

Following formal requests from the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Saturday said that it will now extend its evacuation efforts under Operation Sindhu to include citizens from both neighbouring countries.

The decision comes amid tensions in Iran’s ongoing conflict with Israel entering the ninth day.

Operation Sindhu was launched by the Indian government in response to the deteriorating situation in Iran. So far, over 500 Indian nationals have been evacuated via special flights and border movements, with efforts continuing.

The Indian Embassy said that Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals currently in Iran who wish to be evacuated should immediately contact the Embassy through its dedicated Telegram channel or via emergency helpline numbers.

The contact numbers shared for urgent coordination are:

+98 9010144557,
+98 9128109115, and
+98 9128109109.

 

Source: The Economic Times
--Agencies 

 

 

