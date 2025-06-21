ADB pledges full support for Sri Lankas new education reforms

June 21, 2025   11:40 am

The representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have expressed their full support for the new education reforms undertaken by the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya alongside the current government.

These remarks have been made during a discussion held yesterday (June 20) at Parliament premises between the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Takafumi Kadono, ADB Country Director for Sri Lanka, along with other ADB representatives, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division. 

During the discussion, the Prime Minister explained to the ADB representatives on the steps already taken for the new education reforms and the implementation of the new reforms for the upcoming year within school education, including the respective challenges involved.

The Prime Minister elaborated on future plans of the government regarding the preparation of new curriculum, development of human resources in the education sector, improvement of infrastructure, and initiatives in general education, vocational training, higher education, and early childhood development.

The Asian Development Bank conveyed their satisfaction with the new education reforms and reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting the development of education sector including teacher training, infrastructure upgrades, and the advancement of digital technology, the statement added.

The meeting was attended by ADB representatives, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training Nalaka Kaluwawa, and other officials from the Ministry of Education.

