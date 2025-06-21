Valid Israeli visa mandatory for Sri Lankans exiting via Egypt - Embassy

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel has announced that it is now mandatory for Sri Lankans intending to travel from Israel to Sri Lanka via Egypt to possess a valid Israeli visa, in light of the prevailing security situation and regional travel complications.

This clarification comes after an earlier communication from the Israeli Embassy, which had informed that Sri Lankans affected by the closure of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport could exit Israel via the Egyptian border, provided they obtained the necessary documentation from the Sri Lankan Embassy.

However, four Sri Lankans who attempted to travel to Sri Lanka via Cairo Airport, using the TABA border crossing in Eilat, were subjected to prolonged questioning by Egyptian authorities.

Following the incident, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara, informed the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Egypt, Sisira Seneviratne, who subsequently engaged in discussions with Egyptian border and security officials.

Ambassador Bandara emphasized that foreign nationals without valid Israeli visas are often subjected to extended interrogations and, in some cases, detention when attempting to enter Egypt. Therefore, he reiterated that Sri Lankans without valid visas will not be repatriated via Egypt, even in emergency situations.

Accordingly, Sri Lankans who do not possess a valid Israeli visa or whose visas have expired are advised to remain in Israel and wait for the reopening of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport for their departure to Sri Lanka.

The Embassy further reported that two more Sri Lankans visited the diplomatic mission yesterday to collect the necessary documentation to facilitate their return to Sri Lanka.

Many Israelis who were stranded in nearby countries due to the week-long closure of Israel’s main airports have begun returning to the country via passenger ships and special flights operated by Israeli National Airlines and Akiya Airlines, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the regional security situation continues to deteriorate. Iran launched a fresh wave of ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting several major Israeli cities late last night and early this morning. In retaliation, Israel has carried out a new series of strikes on identified targets in Iran.

According to human rights organizations, the Israeli airstrikes — ongoing since June 13 — have resulted in 657 deaths and over 2,000 injuries in Iran. In response, Iranian missile and drone attacks have killed 24 people and injured approximately 1,300 in Israel.

Given this intensifying conflict, Ambassador Bandara strongly urged all Sri Lankans residing in Israel to remain highly vigilant and strictly adhere to security instructions issued by the Israeli government.

The Sri Lankan Embassy remains open despite the public holiday and continues to provide assistance to Sri Lankans seeking consular support during this emergency.