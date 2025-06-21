21 underage children taken into custody while begging and vending on streets

21 underage children taken into custody while begging and vending on streets

June 21, 2025   03:36 pm

Sri Lanka Police have taken into custody 21 underage children who were found begging and selling goods on the streets under unsafe conditions.

The operation was carried out as a joint initiative by the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women, the Police Children and Women Bureau Headquarters, and the National Child Protection Authority. 

The objective of the operation was to identify and rescue minors engaged in street begging and unregulated street vending, and to place them under appropriate protective custody.

This special operation was conducted across multiple police divisions, including Colombo North, Colombo South, Colombo Central, Nugegoda, Gampaha, Panadura, Kelaniya, Negombo, Mount Lavinia, Kalutara, Tangalle, Anuradhapura, Kandy, Kurunegala, Chilaw, Ratnapura, Galle, and Matara. 

These areas were selected for their high population density and the presence of commercial activity, including shopping complexes, marketplaces, and traffic intersections.

Police stated that a total of 21 children were found engaged in activities that posed risks to their safety and well-being. 

They were subsequently taken into custody, and steps have been initiated to transfer them to appropriate child protection services.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka's FDI records 90% increase in first quarter 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's FDI records 90% increase in first quarter 2025 (English)

NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures Mayorship of Galle with help from SLPP councillor

NPP secures Mayorship of Galle with help from SLPP councillor

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)