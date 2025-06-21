SriLankan Airlines newly acquired Airbus completes maiden flight

SriLankan Airlines’ newly acquired Airbus A330-200 wide-body aircraft successfully completed its maiden commercial flight, departing from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake to Malé International Airport in the Maldives.

According to the Manager of Corporate Communications at SriLankan Airlines, Deepal Perera, the flight, designated UL-115, departed Katunayake at 01.48 p.m. today (June 21) and was scheduled to touch down at Malé International Airport at 02.23 p.m.

The aircraft, a state-of-the-art Airbus A330-200, was delivered to SriLankan Airlines from the Airbus manufacturing facility in France on the morning of June 4.

Following the completion of all essential international procedures, including aircraft registration and regulatory compliance, the aircraft was cleared for commercial operations and commenced its inaugural flight from Sri Lanka to the Maldives today.