SriLankan Airlines newly acquired Airbus completes maiden flight

SriLankan Airlines newly acquired Airbus completes maiden flight

June 21, 2025   04:21 pm

SriLankan Airlines’ newly acquired Airbus A330-200 wide-body aircraft successfully completed its maiden commercial flight, departing from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake to Malé International Airport in the Maldives.

According to the Manager of Corporate Communications at SriLankan Airlines, Deepal Perera, the flight, designated UL-115, departed Katunayake at 01.48 p.m. today (June 21) and was scheduled to touch down at Malé International Airport at 02.23 p.m.

The aircraft, a state-of-the-art Airbus A330-200, was delivered to SriLankan Airlines from the Airbus manufacturing facility in France on the morning of June 4.

Following the completion of all essential international procedures, including aircraft registration and regulatory compliance, the aircraft was cleared for commercial operations and commenced its inaugural flight from Sri Lanka to the Maldives today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka's FDI records 90% increase in first quarter 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's FDI records 90% increase in first quarter 2025 (English)

NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures Mayorship of Galle with help from SLPP councillor

NPP secures Mayorship of Galle with help from SLPP councillor

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)