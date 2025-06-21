Three dead, over 25 injured in bus accident in Badulla

UPDATE: (6.58 p.m.) - The death toll from the bus accident at Dunhinda in Badulla has climbed to three after another passenger succumbed to injuries, according to hospital sources.

At least two persons have been killed while over 25 persons have been injured and hospitalised following a bus accident at Dunhinda in Badulla.

The bus, reportedly transporting a group on a private excursion, had toppled down a precipice in the 4th Mile Post area near the Dunhinda bends on the Badulla-Mahiyanganaya road.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Badulla General Hospital.

**This is a developing story...