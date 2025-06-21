8 killed, 13 injured after hot-air balloon catches fire and falls in Brazil

June 21, 2025   08:33 pm

A hot-air balloon caught fire and tumbled from the sky on Saturday in Brazil ‘s southern state of Santa Catarina, killing eight people, firefighters said.

Footage shared by local news outlet G1 showed billows of smoke coming from the balloon in flames as it hurdled towards the ground.

Thirteen people survived and were taken to hospitals, Santa Catarina’s military fire brigade said, adding that 21 people were on board including the pilot.

Last Sunday, a balloon fell in Sao Paulo state, killing a 27-year-old woman and injuring 11 others, G1 reported.

Praia Grande is a common destination for hot-air ballooning, a popular activity in some parts of Brazil’s south during June festivities that celebrate Catholic saints such as Saint John.

Source: AP
--Agencies

