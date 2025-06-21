Two Police Sergeants arrested for soliciting bribes

Two Police Sergeants arrested for soliciting bribes

June 21, 2025   09:39 pm

Two Police Sergeants attached to the Ampara Divisional Criminal Investigation Division were arrested today (June 21) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for soliciting bribes.

The officers are accused of demanding a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from an individual in Ampara in exchange for allowing the continuation of a sand transportation business without legal interference.

Following a complaint, the Bribery Commission conducted an investigation and arrested the two Sergeants on charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe, as well as for abetting the offense.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka's FDI records 90% increase in first quarter 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's FDI records 90% increase in first quarter 2025 (English)

NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures Mayorship of Galle with help from SLPP councillor

NPP secures Mayorship of Galle with help from SLPP councillor

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm