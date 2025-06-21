Two Police Sergeants arrested for soliciting bribes

Two Police Sergeants attached to the Ampara Divisional Criminal Investigation Division were arrested today (June 21) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for soliciting bribes.

The officers are accused of demanding a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from an individual in Ampara in exchange for allowing the continuation of a sand transportation business without legal interference.

Following a complaint, the Bribery Commission conducted an investigation and arrested the two Sergeants on charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe, as well as for abetting the offense.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before court.