First event to honour A/L top performers in Kilinochchi

A programme to recognise high-achieving students who excelled in the recent 2023/2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination at district level has been launched by the President’s Fund.

The inaugural ceremony will take place today (22) in Kilinochchi, under the patronage of Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, the President’s Media Division said.

As part of this initiative, 60 outstanding students from each district, demonstrating exceptional merit across all subject streams in the 2023/2024 G.C.E. A/L examination will be selected to receive financial scholarships and certificates, the PMD noted.

Accordingly, high-achievers from the Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Vavuniya districts who excelled in the 2023 G.C.E. A/L examination will be honoured at today’s event.

The President’s Fund is currently making arrangements to recognise similarly accomplished students in other districts in due course, the PMD added.