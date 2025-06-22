Iranian nuclear facilities were completely and totally obliterated - Donald Trump

June 22, 2025   07:53 am

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Jun 21) that Iran must now make peace or “we will go after” other targets in Iran, after US strikes that he said “completely and totally obliterated” Iranian nuclear sites.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said in a nationally televised speech at the White House.

He continued, “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left.”

Trump warned that the US could “go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill,” which he said could be done “in a matter of minutes.

