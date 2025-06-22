31 still receiving treatment following Dunhinda bus accident

31 still receiving treatment following Dunhinda bus accident

June 22, 2025   10:02 am

A total of 31 individuals, who sustained injuries in yesterday’s bus accident along the Badulla- Mahiyanganaya main road in Dunhinda are still receiving treatment at the Badulla Teaching Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

The accident happened when a bus carrying a group of pilgrims overturned in Dunhinda at around 6:00 p.m. yesterday (21).

Three people died in the accident. The deceased include two women and one man. They were residents of Thambuttegama, Anuradhapura.

The group had visited the Muthiyangana Raja Maha Viharaya in Badulla and was returning home when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe has visited the Badulla Teaching Hospital to check on those sustained injuries in the accident.

Speaking to media, the Deputy Minister stated that the government will take all necessary steps to assist the injured.

Investigations by police revealed that the bus was being driven by the assistant driver at the time of the accident.

Both the driver and the assistant were taken into custody by the Badulla Police for further investigation.

Police investigations also revealed that reckless driving was the cause of the accident.

Commenting on yesterday’s bus accident, Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha, a specialist at Badulla Teaching Hospital, stated that emergency, intensive care unit, anesthesiology, and other specialist doctors were called to the scene immediately and steps were taken to promptly admit the injured to the hospital.

He also pointed out that several accidents have occurred at the same location before, indicating a recurring issue.

Dr. Rajapaksha emphasized that many of these accidents are caused by drivers unfamiliar with the road, and therefore authorities must find a proper solution to address this issue.

Meanwhile, residents of the area had also stated that there has been an increase in accidents at the location.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

Bribery Commission seeks public assistance in J'pura Hospital neurosurgeon's corruption case (English)

Bribery Commission seeks public assistance in J'pura Hospital neurosurgeon's corruption case (English)

'Will serve the best we can until we secure power'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Will serve the best we can until we secure power'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

District-level committees to be appointed to resolve human-elephant conflict (English)

District-level committees to be appointed to resolve human-elephant conflict (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)