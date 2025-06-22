31 still receiving treatment following Dunhinda bus accident

A total of 31 individuals, who sustained injuries in yesterday’s bus accident along the Badulla- Mahiyanganaya main road in Dunhinda are still receiving treatment at the Badulla Teaching Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

The accident happened when a bus carrying a group of pilgrims overturned in Dunhinda at around 6:00 p.m. yesterday (21).

Three people died in the accident. The deceased include two women and one man. They were residents of Thambuttegama, Anuradhapura.

The group had visited the Muthiyangana Raja Maha Viharaya in Badulla and was returning home when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe has visited the Badulla Teaching Hospital to check on those sustained injuries in the accident.

Speaking to media, the Deputy Minister stated that the government will take all necessary steps to assist the injured.

Investigations by police revealed that the bus was being driven by the assistant driver at the time of the accident.

Both the driver and the assistant were taken into custody by the Badulla Police for further investigation.

Police investigations also revealed that reckless driving was the cause of the accident.

Commenting on yesterday’s bus accident, Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha, a specialist at Badulla Teaching Hospital, stated that emergency, intensive care unit, anesthesiology, and other specialist doctors were called to the scene immediately and steps were taken to promptly admit the injured to the hospital.

He also pointed out that several accidents have occurred at the same location before, indicating a recurring issue.

Dr. Rajapaksha emphasized that many of these accidents are caused by drivers unfamiliar with the road, and therefore authorities must find a proper solution to address this issue.

Meanwhile, residents of the area had also stated that there has been an increase in accidents at the location.