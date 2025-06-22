Sri Lanka emphasizes the importance of regional unity and shared progress

Sri Lanka has emphasized the importance of regional unity and shared progress, a crucial factor for South Asia.

Addressing the 6th China-South Asia Cooperation Forum in Kunming, China, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra said South Asia, with its demographic strength and strategic location, along with cultural and intellectual assets must work together. Accordingly, he invited investors and partners from China and South Asia to explore opportunities in key sectors, including infrastructure, technology, green energy, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra participated at the 9th China-South Asia Exposition and the 6th China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF), held in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China. This year’s Exposition held particular significance for Sri Lanka as it was featured as the Theme Country of the exposition.

During the visit to China, the Deputy Minister also held bilateral discussions with the Vice Governor of Yunnan Province, where future collaboration in areas such as processed food, apparel, agriculture, and tourism were explored. He expressed Sri Lanka’s interest in technical assistance and knowledge exchange, including opportunities for Sri Lankan entrepreneurs to gain exposure to Yunnan’s expertise in the cut flower industry, a sector in which the province is globally recognized as the ‘Kingdom of Flora and Fauna’.

The Sri Lanka Theme Pavilion was officially inaugurated at the Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center by Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe. Minister Samarasinghe also delivered the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

Sri Lanka’s presence at the Exposition showcased a vibrant display of its economic strengths and cultural heritage. A wide range of high-value exports and services were exhibited including gems and jewellery, Ceylon Tea, coconut-based products and fiber, spices, organic and wellness products, handicrafts, batiks, confectionery, and processed foods. Sri Lanka’s participation aimed to strengthen trade ties, enhance export potential, and increase market access for Sri Lankan businesses in China and South Asia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.