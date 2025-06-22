No Sri Lankans injured in Israel despite drone strikes by Iran

No Sri Lankans have been injured during the past 24 hours in Israel despite a series of drone attacks by Iran, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel confirmed.

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the Sri Lankan Embassy has issued special notice for Lankans residing in the country.

This follows a series of drone strikes targeting northern and central urban areas of Israel around 8.00 a.m. today, in response to recent U.S. airstrikes on nuclear-related sites in Iran. Israeli security forces have warned that the situation could grow throughout the day.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel Nimal Bandara has urged all Sri Lankans in Israel to remain vigilant and to follow all official security instructions to avoid harm during these attacks.

As the conflict enters its tenth day, drone activity has continued over the past 24 hours. However, no serious attacks or casualties have been reported, the Ambassador noted.

The statement from the Sri Lankan Embassy noted that four Sri Lankans, who had crossed into Egypt via the Taba border en route to Colombo, were detained and questioned for several hours due to not possessing valid Israeli visas. With the assistance of Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Egypt Sisira Seneviratne and the coordinated efforts of Egyptian border and security officials, the individuals were released and reached Cairo International Airport last morning (21). They were released at 2.00 a.m. today and are scheduled to depart for Sri Lanka.

Another three Sri Lankans, who also intend to travel to Sri Lanka, visited the Embassy yesterday. Their documentation has been completed by the Sri Lankan Embassy, and they are expected to travel via the Taba border to Cairo and onward to Colombo. The Sri Lankan Embassy in Egypt is coordinating their arrangements.

The Embassy also reported that 119 Sri Lankans currently employed in Israel have returned to Sri Lanka for vacation.

In addition, 10 Sri Lankans who were stranded at airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have also returned safely. The Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of Israel has been informed and is taking necessary steps to extend re-entry visas for those affected. PIBA has assured that measures will be taken for Sri Lankans and other foreign nationals whose re-entry permits expired as a result of the ongoing conflict, the Sri Lankan Embassy said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel has announced special repatriation flights from Amman, Jordan, to New Delhi. Sri Lankans who wish to return home via Amman and New Delhi may use this route. Interested individuals are advised to register with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel for further arrangements.

Ambassador Bandara said the Sri Lankan Embassy is also closely monitoring the situation of a Sri Lankan student currently pursuing postgraduate studies at the University of Haifa.

The statement further added that the Tel Aviv International Airport and Israeli airspace remain closed.

Israeli authorities, including PIBA and the security forces, are continuously issuing updates for foreign workers. All Sri Lankans in Israel are strongly advised to stay alert, follow official news sources, and contact the Embassy for any assistance, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel said in the statement.

Meanwhile, according to the latest daily update from the Sri Lankan Diplomatic Missions in Israel and Iran, as of today (22) a total of five Sri Lankans have left Israel, while three are awaiting departure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism noted.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson and Director General of the Public Diplomacy Division, Thushara Rodrigo stated that in Iran, four Sri Lankans have already left the country, while four more are awaiting departure.