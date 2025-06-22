Sri Lanka Army issues clarification on information shared on social media

June 22, 2025   02:18 pm

A statement has been issued concerning information being circulated on social media relating to the Sri Lanka Army.

The statement asserts that the claims about the removal of a group of officers being shared through social media platforms has no basis.

Furthermore, the Army noted in its statement that certain media outlets and social media platforms are publicising information in a manner that intended to tarnish the reputation of the Army.

The Sri Lanka Army said accordingly, the claim being spread — that a group of officers is being fraudulently removed from the Army without the approval of the President for personal reasons, based on forged documents — is entirely false.
The full statement released by the Army is below:

 

Sri Lanka Army issues clarification on information shared on social media by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

