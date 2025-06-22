SLBFE to amend registration procedure for self-directed overseas employment

A new amendment will be made to the procedure for Sri Lankans seeking employment abroad through self-directed means to obtain registration with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), according to the Chairman of the SLBFE, Kosala Wickramasinghe.

The SLBFE has issued a statement explaining that before a person wishing to seek self-directed employment abroad can obtain registration with the bureau, the employer in the foreign country must certify the employment agreement by submitting the necessary documents to the Sri Lankan mission in that country.

The SLBFE also stated that a fee of $60 will be charged for this process.

The Chairman of the SLBFE added that, in the first phase, this law will be implemented only for 15 diplomatic service sectors in 13 countries where the Labor Missions of the SLBFE operate, and that the law will come into effect on July 1, 2025.

He further explained that this law will apply only to jobs that are not in the professional category. Job categories that fall under professional jobs are listed on the website of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (www.slbfe.lk).

However, to be exempt from the requirement of having the service agreement certified by the embassy of the relevant country, it is essential to submit the necessary documents proving one’s profession when obtaining Bureau registration or to have the profession mentioned in one’s passport.

The Chairman of the SLBFE, Kosala Wickramasinghe, further stated that there have been reports of Sri Lankans falling victim to fraud and exploitation by intermediaries while going abroad through self-directed employment.

He emphasized that this step aims to ensure job security, considering it a national duty to provide the necessary means for migrant workers to return to Sri Lanka with a valid employment contract, proper salary, and at the agreed time, after completing the contract.

Kosala Wickramasinghe also mentioned that although this system will initially be implemented only in the 13 countries where the Labor Missions of the SLBFE operate, starting from July 1, 2025, it is expected that the system will be expanded to other countries in the future, based on its success.