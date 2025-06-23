Special announcement for Sri Lankans in Israel

June 22, 2025   10:10 pm

In view of the current situation in Israel, the Government of India has agreed to provide a limited number of seats on Indian Airlines flights operating from Amman, Jordan to New Delhi, India, for those wishing to travel to Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel said in a statement.

Accordingly, individuals interested in availing themselves of this opportunity are requested to visit the Embassy to register.

Free transportation will be provided from Tel Aviv to Amman, Jordan and there will be no charge for the flight from Amman to New Delhi, the statement added.

Furthermore, passengers will be required to purchase their own tickets for the flight from New Delhi to Colombo.

According to the statement, the respective embassies will coordinate the necessary arrangements for the relevant flights.

It further added that registration will be open only on 23rd and 24th June 2025.

