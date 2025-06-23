Several spells of showers expected today

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Southern and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.