Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers expected today

June 23, 2025   06:31 am

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Southern and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)

''So-called 'pure' NPP made deals with all parties''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''So-called 'pure' NPP made deals with all parties''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Agriculture Deputy Minister claims no fertilizer shortage in Sri Lanka (English)

Agriculture Deputy Minister claims no fertilizer shortage in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

Bribery Commission seeks public assistance in J'pura Hospital neurosurgeon's corruption case (English)

Bribery Commission seeks public assistance in J'pura Hospital neurosurgeon's corruption case (English)

'Will serve the best we can until we secure power'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Will serve the best we can until we secure power'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)