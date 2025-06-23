Jaffna to lead first phase of coconut pest eradication program

The Coconut Cultivation Board has announced the launch of a special program titled “Coconut Fortnight” (‘Pol Desathiya’) as an immediate measure to combat pests, particularly whiteflies, which pose a significant threat to coconut cultivation.

The first phase of the program is scheduled to commence on July 14, with initial operations focusing on the Jaffna district, according to the Chairman of the Coconut Cultivation Board, Dr. Sunimal Jayakody.

“We have decided to declare a Coconut Fortnight across all districts and implement it as an urgent response to the whitefly infestation,” Dr. Jayakody stated.

“Accordingly, it will be implemented on July 14. We will start from Jaffna. As a solution to the whitefly issue, all the coconut trees in the Jaffna district will be sprayed with water and washed. This is a large-scale operation, but we are currently preparing the necessary manpower and machinery for it,” he added.