Jaffna to lead first phase of coconut pest eradication program

Jaffna to lead first phase of coconut pest eradication program

June 23, 2025   09:19 am

The Coconut Cultivation Board has announced the launch of a special program titled “Coconut Fortnight” (‘Pol Desathiya’) as an immediate measure to combat pests, particularly whiteflies, which pose a significant threat to coconut cultivation.

The first phase of the program is scheduled to commence on July 14, with initial operations focusing on the Jaffna district, according to the Chairman of the Coconut Cultivation Board, Dr. Sunimal Jayakody.

“We have decided to declare a Coconut Fortnight across all districts and implement it as an urgent response to the whitefly infestation,” Dr. Jayakody stated.

“Accordingly, it will be implemented on July 14. We will start from Jaffna. As a solution to the whitefly issue, all the coconut trees in the Jaffna district will be sprayed with water and washed. This is a large-scale operation, but we are currently preparing the necessary manpower and machinery for it,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)

''So-called 'pure' NPP made deals with all parties''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''So-called 'pure' NPP made deals with all parties''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Agriculture Deputy Minister claims no fertilizer shortage in Sri Lanka (English)

Agriculture Deputy Minister claims no fertilizer shortage in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

Bribery Commission seeks public assistance in J'pura Hospital neurosurgeon's corruption case (English)

Bribery Commission seeks public assistance in J'pura Hospital neurosurgeon's corruption case (English)

'Will serve the best we can until we secure power'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Will serve the best we can until we secure power'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)