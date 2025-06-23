Suspect arrested with smuggled cigarettes at BIA

June 23, 2025   09:23 am

An individual has been arrested at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for smuggling a total of 5,000 sticks of foreign-made cigarettes (23 cartons).

Based on a tip-off received, the suspect was arrested during a raid conducted last night (22) by a team of officers from the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), police said.

The suspect is a 30-year-old resident of the Nittambuwa area.

The Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations into the incident.

