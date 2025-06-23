Teachers unions warn of trade union action over salary delays

Teachers unions warn of trade union action over salary delays

June 23, 2025   11:05 am

The All Ceylon United Teachers’ Union has announced that it will resort to trade union action if the salaries of teachers in national schools for the month of June are not received by 12 noon today (23).

Union President, Venerable Yalwela Pannasekara Thero, stated that although teachers’ monthly salaries are typically disbursed on the 20th of each month, the salaries for June have not yet been credited.

Echoing the concern, Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) General Secretary Joseph Stalin noted that teachers also experienced delays in receiving their salaries last month. He emphasized the need for a proper investigation into the recurring issue.

“The relevant banks have not received the necessary instructions to process salary payments on the 20th of this month,” Stalin said. 

“Teachers’ salaries are issued through the Zonal Education Offices, but those offices have not received the required directives. As a result, teachers across the country are still waiting. We need to thoroughly investigate why this delay occurred,” he stated.

