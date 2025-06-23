Victory and defeat must be met with equal grace - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that the goal of participating in sports should not be solely about victory, but the values of unity and the positive attributes that we can receive from the sports.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in the closing ceremony of the 50th Annual Inter-School Swimming Championship, organized by the Schools’ Aquatic Sports Association, held yesterday (June 22) at the Sugathadasa Stadium, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

During the event, the Prime Minister presented awards to winners in several swimming and diving categories. The overall boys’ swimming championship was won by St. Joseph’s College, Maradana, for the 20th consecutive year while the overall girls’ championship was secured by Colombo Ladies’ College, and the overall mixed schools’ championship was won by Lyceum International School, Wattala.

In the diving events, the overall girls’ championship was won by the team from Bishop’s College, Colombo, and the boys’ championship was secured by Royal College, Colombo, the statement said.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister stated:

“We must teach our children to accept both victory and defeat with equal grace.

Even in a time when education often feels burdensome, sports have enabled students to develop vital qualities such as leadership, teamwork, and resilience.

I was truly amazed to witness your talent today. It brings me great joy to see such a high level of skills among our children.

Throughout the history, Sri Lankan athletes have brought great pride to our nation on international stages. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to them. To those of you standing before me today, I wish you the strength and courage to carry the name of Sri Lanka to the international level.”

The event was attended by the officials from the Ministry of Education, members of the Schools’ Aquatic Sports Association, school principals, and representatives from Nestlé Lanka (Pvt) Ltd.