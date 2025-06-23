SJB member elected Mayor of Hambantota Municipal Council

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has established power in the Hambantota Municipal Council, where the opposition held a majority in the previous local government election, and secured the post of Mayor today (23).

The inaugural session of the Hambantota Municipal Council was held today (23).

During the session, SJB candidate D.A. Gamini was elected as the new Mayor of the Hambantota Municipal Council with a majority vote.