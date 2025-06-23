All prison chiefs summoned to Colombo for special discussion

A special meeting has been held in Colombo today (23), after summoning all heads of prisons from across the country.

The discussion took place at the Ministry of Justice, chaired by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, at 8.30 a.m. this morning.

The discussion reportedly lasted for more than two hours.

All Prison Superintendents, Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners of Prisons from across the island participated in the meeting.

In-depth discussions were held about the ongoing crises within the prison system.

The Minister also briefed the officers on upcoming plans and reform activities related to the prison system.