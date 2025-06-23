All prison chiefs summoned to Colombo for special discussion

All prison chiefs summoned to Colombo for special discussion

June 23, 2025   12:47 pm

A special meeting has been held in Colombo today (23), after summoning all heads of prisons from across the country.

The discussion took place at the Ministry of Justice, chaired by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, at 8.30 a.m. this morning. 

The discussion reportedly lasted for more than two hours.

All Prison Superintendents, Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners of Prisons from across the island participated in the meeting.

In-depth discussions were held about the ongoing crises within the prison system.

The Minister also briefed the officers on upcoming plans and reform activities related to the prison system.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)

''So-called 'pure' NPP made deals with all parties''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''So-called 'pure' NPP made deals with all parties''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Agriculture Deputy Minister claims no fertilizer shortage in Sri Lanka (English)

Agriculture Deputy Minister claims no fertilizer shortage in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

Bribery Commission seeks public assistance in J'pura Hospital neurosurgeon's corruption case (English)

Bribery Commission seeks public assistance in J'pura Hospital neurosurgeon's corruption case (English)