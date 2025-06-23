No Sri Lankan casualties reported in Israel in past 24 hours  Embassy

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel has confirmed that no Sri Lankan casualties have been reported in the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing military conflict.

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara, stated that three more Sri Lankans stranded in Israel due to the current security situation are scheduled to travel to Eilat tomorrow (24).

From there, they will proceed to Egypt via the Taba border crossing and are expected to return to Sri Lanka through Cairo International Airport.

The Ambassador further noted that 12 more Sri Lankans arrived at the Embassy yesterday (22) seeking assistance to return to Sri Lanka. Arrangements are currently being made for their repatriation in the coming days.

In addition, the Government of India is operating several special evacuation flights from Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan to New Delhi, aimed at repatriating Indian nationals working in Israel.

The Indian Embassy in Israel has informed the Sri Lankan Embassy that a number of Sri Lankans can also be accommodated on these flights.

Ambassador Bandara confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka has approved the use of these flights for Sri Lankan nationals.

Accordingly, Sri Lankans intending to travel on these flights are being registered at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel today and tomorrow, the Ambassador added.