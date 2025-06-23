Over 16,000 kg of narcotics seized in raids under new govt  Acting IGP

Since the incumbent government assumed power on 29 September 2024, police raids have resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of narcotics, according to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

To date, the police have confiscated the following quantities of narcotics:

• 1,253 kilograms of heroin

• 2,121 kilograms of ICE (crystal methamphetamine)

• 12,491 kilograms of ganja

• 22 kilograms of cocaine

• 1.6 million narcotic pills

• 1 million narcotic tablets

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that nearly two metric tons of heroin and ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) have been seized over the past five months alone.

These statements were made during a press briefing held at the Department of Government Information in view of the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which will be observed on June 26.