Sri Lanka calls upon all parties to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East

Sri Lanka calls upon all parties to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East

June 23, 2025   01:36 pm

Sri Lanka has called upon all parties to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Ministry noted that Sri Lanka is gravely concerned about the latest developments in the region.

“We continue to call upon all parties to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation,” the statement further added.

The Ministry also emphasized that all concerned parties should return to dialogue and engage in intensive diplomatic efforts to establish and maintain peace, with a view to ensuring stability in the Middle East.

This statement was issued by Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry in the context of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)

''So-called 'pure' NPP made deals with all parties''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''So-called 'pure' NPP made deals with all parties''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Agriculture Deputy Minister claims no fertilizer shortage in Sri Lanka (English)

Agriculture Deputy Minister claims no fertilizer shortage in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

ADB pledges full support for Sri Lanka's new education reforms (English)

Bribery Commission seeks public assistance in J'pura Hospital neurosurgeon's corruption case (English)

Bribery Commission seeks public assistance in J'pura Hospital neurosurgeon's corruption case (English)