Sri Lanka calls upon all parties to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East

Sri Lanka has called upon all parties to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Ministry noted that Sri Lanka is gravely concerned about the latest developments in the region.

“We continue to call upon all parties to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation,” the statement further added.

The Ministry also emphasized that all concerned parties should return to dialogue and engage in intensive diplomatic efforts to establish and maintain peace, with a view to ensuring stability in the Middle East.

This statement was issued by Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry in the context of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.