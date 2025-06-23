Nissanka Senadhipathi arrives at Bribery Commission

The Chairman of the Avant Garde Maritime Services Company, Nissanka Senadhipathi has appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (23), Ada Derana reporter said.

He was summoned to provide a statement in connection with an ongoing investigation conducted by the Bribery Commission.

It is reported that he arrived at the Commission at around 10:00 a.m. and departed a short while later after recording his statement.