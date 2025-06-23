Superintendent of Anuradhapura Prison granted bail

The Superintendent of the Anuradhapura Prison, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and subsequently remanded over allegations of unlawfully releasing an inmate of the Anuradhapura Prison under the presidential pardon for Vesak Poya, has been has been granted bail.

The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court granted bail under two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each and imposed an overseas travel ban preventing the suspect from leaving the country.

The case has been scheduled to be taken up again on 04 August 2025.