Sri Lankas inflation climbs in May

Sri Lankas inflation climbs in May

June 23, 2025   03:50 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has increased to 0.6% in May 2025, compared to -0.8% in April 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

The Year-on-Year inflation of the Food Group increased to 5.9% in May 2025 from 2.9% in April 2025, and the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to -3.4% in May 2025 from -3.7% in April 2025.

