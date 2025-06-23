Sri Lanka grants clearance to FAO research vessel

The government has granted clearance to a research vessel of the Food and Agriculture Organization scheduled to commence research engagements in Sri Lanka in August.

Thushara Rodrigo, the Director General of Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism stated that the FAO vessel is due to commence research activities from 15 to 20 August, 2025.

The research vessel (R/V) Dr. Fridtjof Nansen is equipped with the most recent technology and is on a mission to generate scientific knowledge about marine resources and ecosystems that can be used to support science-based decisions for the sustainable management of the ocean.