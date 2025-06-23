Irans exiled crown prince says he is ready to take over from Ayatollah Khamenei

Irans exiled crown prince says he is ready to take over from Ayatollah Khamenei

June 23, 2025   06:28 pm

The exiled son of Iran’s last shah today offered himself up as interim leader to take over running the country as it transitions away from dictatorship.

Reza Pahlavi, whose supporters style him as the “Crown Prince of Iran,” appealed to the international community to force out the theocratic regime of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He said he was setting up a new “secure platform” for dissidents and internal opponents of the regime to coordinate their efforts to overthrow the dictatorship and put the country on the path of a “free and democratic” future.

“We are a proud, ancient and resilient people,” Pahlavi told a press conference in Paris on Monday. “To my compatriots: This is our moment. I am with you. Let us build this new Iran together.”

“I am here today to submit myself to my compatriots to lead them down this road of peace.” 

