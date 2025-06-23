US Embassys special request to nonimmigrant visa applicants
June 23, 2025 06:43 pm
The United States Embassy in Colombo has requested all individuals applying for a F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa to change the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public, effective immediately.
According to the US Embassy, the directive has been issued in order to facilitate the vetting process necessary to establish all applicants’ identity and admissibility to the United States under U.S. law.