U.S. must be punished, Iran President says: Report

June 23, 2025   06:55 pm

The United States must be punished for the weekend attacks on nuclear facilities, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

As President Macron urged Iran to show self-restraint, President Pezeshkian said that Iran won’t be bullied and that it will respond appropriately, the semi-official state outlet reported.

Macron said he wanted diplomacy to continue and that France will help efforts toward negotiations, it added.

