Public urged to avoid misusing 119 emergency hotline

Sri Lanka Police has issued a public appeal requesting all citizens to refrain from misusing the 119 emergency hotline.

There have been several instances where the 119 emergency hotline has been misused by the public, an official statement issued by the Office of Police Media Spokesperson noted.

According to police, while the call center continues to receive genuine emergency requests and complaints requiring immediate response, it also receives false reports and complaints that should be directed to other services.

Although alternative avenues exist to address issues such as consumer grievances, bribery complaints, irregularities at state institutions, land disputes, or financial disagreements — situations which do not require immediate police intervention — certain individuals still use the 119 emergency number to report such matters, Police noted.

As a result, Police emphasized that this practice reduces the ability and the time the call center staff have to attend genuine emergencies that come through 119 emergency hotline.

According to the statement, the time spent handling unnecessary calls can delay police response to critical incidents that require immediate attention.

Police also stated that legal action is already being taken against individuals who submit false complaints, including reporting such cases to courts.

Additionally, phone numbers used in the misuse of the emergency service may be temporarily blocked from accessing the 119 hotline.

Therefore, the public is urged to use the 119 emergency hotline responsibly and with proper understanding — only in situations where immediate police intervention is required.

The 119 emergency service was launched in 2004 with the purpose of enabling the public to obtain urgent assistance from police officers in emergencies or crises.