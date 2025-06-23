Deshabandu denies involvement in Weligama hotel shooting, claims allegations politically motivated

Deshabandu denies involvement in Weligama hotel shooting, claims allegations politically motivated

June 23, 2025   10:22 pm

Suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon today stated that he had no reason to be involved in the shooting at the W15 Hotel in Weligama, Matara and claimed that all allegations against him are politically motivated.

He made these remarks while testifying for the first time before the Parliamentary Committee currently investigating his conduct.

The Parliamentary Committee examining the actions of the suspended IGP convened today for the 10th time at the Parliament complex.

This marks the first appearance of Tennakoon before the committee to provide evidence in connection with the allegations leveled against him.

The three-member committee of inquiry has been appointed to investigate and report on allegations of misconduct and serious abuse of office against Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The committee convened under the chairmanship of Supreme Court Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and with the participation of Justice W.M.N.P. Iddawela and Chairman of the National Police Commission E.D.M. Lalith Ekanayake at the Parliamentary complex.

