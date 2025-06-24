Qatar condemns Iranian attack on air base and says it reserves right to respond

Qatar has condemned Iran for attacking the US’ Al Udeid Air Base, calling it “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace.”

“We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law. We are reassured that Qatari air defenses thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles. The Ministry of Defense will issue a statement clarifying the circumstances of the attack later,” the statement on X said.

“We also affirm that the continuation of such escalating military actions will undermine security and stability in the region and drag it into situations that will have disastrous repercussions for international peace and security. We call for an immediate cessation of all military actions and a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue”.

“We emphasize that the State of Qatar was among the first countries to warn against the consequences of Israeli escalation in the region*, calling for the priority of diplomatic solutions, and adhering to the principles of good neighborliness and non-escalation, affirming that dialogue is the only way to overcome current crises and preserve the security of the region and the peace of its peoples”.

“The base had been evacuated earlier in accordance with approved security and precautionary measures, in light of the tensions currently prevailing in the region. All necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of the base’s personnel, including members of the Qatari Armed Forces, friendly forces, and others.” He confirmed that no injuries or human losses occurred as a result of the attack.

