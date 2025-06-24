Donald Trump says Israel and Iran have agreed to complete and total ceasefire

Donald Trump has just announced a “total ceasefire” between Iran and Israel.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!”

He said this is a war that “could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East”, but it “didn’t, and never will”.

There has not yet been a comment from Israel or Iran.