No agreement on any ceasefire: Iran refutes Trumps claim

June 24, 2025   06:46 am

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi says there is no ceasefire agreement in place but they may continue to stop firing if Israel does.

In a post on X, Araghchi refuted Donald Trump’s claims that a “complete and total ceasefire” agreement had been reached between Iran and Israel.

Iran’s foreign minister said that Tehran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 a.m. local time.

The comment by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi marks the first official remarks from Iran to US President Donald Trump’s claimed ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Araghchi sent message on the social platform X at 4:16 a.m. Tehran time.

“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi writes. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

Araghchi added: “The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”

Araghchi said in a follow-up post: “The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am.”

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,” he said.

- Agencies

