Missile sirens sound across central and southern Israel

Sirens are sounding across northern Israel and some areas in the south following the launch of ballistic missiles from Iran, according to a report by the Times of Israel.

An early warning was given to most areas in the country, after the Israel Defense Forces detected the Iranian attack, the report added further.

The attack comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that was supposed to take effect in the coming day.

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war that saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region.

Israel, joined by the United States on the weekend, carried out attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, after alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

A senior White House official said Israel had agreed so long as Iran does not launch further attacks and that Trump brokered the deal in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said there is no ceasefire agreement in place but they may continue to stop firing if Israel does.

In a post on X, Araghchi refuted Donald Trump’s claims that a “complete and total ceasefire” agreement had been reached between Iran and Israel.

Iran’s foreign minister said that Tehran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 a.m. local time.

