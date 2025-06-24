There is no information yet confirming that Ishara Sewwandi, the fugitive female suspect in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala has stated.

Minister of Public Security Wijepala further said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is conducting a formal investigation into the murder.

Minister Ananda Wijepala made these remarks while participating in the “360” current affairs program broadcast on “TV Derana”.

The Minister said it has not been revealed that she has fled the country, according to the information investigative officers have received.

The Police Headquarters previously announced a cash reward of Rs. 1.2 million for any individual providing accurate information leading to the arrest of Ishara Sewwandi, who remains at large after her involvement in the murder.

The notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Hulftsdorp Courts Complex.

The primary female suspect accused of aiding and abetting the shooter is Pingpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, a 25-year-old woman.