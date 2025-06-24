Sri Lankan leaves Iran using special evacuation flight operated by India

A Sri Lankan national has left Iran and reached New Delhi last evening (23) on a special flight operated by the government of India.

Under the ‘Operation Sindhu’, a total of 290 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan who were evacuated from Mashhad, Iran arrived in New Delhi last evening on a special flight, the External Affairs Ministry of India stated.

The External Affairs Ministry noted that this brings the number of Indian nationals brought back safely from Iran to 2,003.

Meanwhile, the first batch of 161 passengers will arrive in New Delhi today from Amman, Jordan.

These 161 individuals were evacuated from Israel and moved to Amman by road, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

Given the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the government of India is evacuating Indian nationals from Israel who wish to leave.

Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankans seeking to leave Iran or Israel have also been requested to contact the respective missions to register their interests.