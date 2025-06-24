Sri Lankans in Qatar advised to remain vigilant and closely monitor directives

Sri Lankan citizens in Qatar have been advised to stay indoors, remain vigilant and closely follow the advice issued by the government of Qatar, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Qatar stated.

Accordingly, the Sri Lankan Embassy requested Sri Lankans to monitor and act on security updates and advisories issued by Qatari authorities in relation to the on-going Iran-Israel conflict.

The statement has been issued after Iran’s military yesterday said it had carried out a “devastating and powerful” missile attack on the Al Udeid U.S. airbase in Qatar, after explosions were heard across the Qatari capital following Tehran’s threat to retaliate for U.S. airstrikes.

Iran had issued threats to retaliate against the United States after U.S. bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear sites at the weekend, joining Israel’s air war against Tehran, and President Donald Trump mooted the possibility of the Iranian government being toppled.

Qatar’s defence minister said its air defences had intercepted missiles directed at the Al Udeid air base, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, situated across the Gulf from Iran.

Qatari authorities said there were no casualties in the attack, which it condemned and said it reserved the right to respond.

Meanwhile, earlier today U.S. President Donald Trump announced a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war that saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi however said there is no ceasefire agreement in place but they may continue to stop firing if Israel does.