Israel’s emergency services has said that four people have been killed after a missile struck a residential building in the southern Israel city of Beer Sheva.

The emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) said earlier a man around 40 years old, a woman about 30 years old and a man around 20 years old were critically wounded.

20 other people were being treated with light to moderate injuries, an MDA spokesperson said.

The Israel Defense Forces said it identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel and instructed residents to enter bomb shelters.

Israel issued six alerts warning of separate waves of Iranian missiles overnight and into Tuesday morning local time, in the hours before a fragile ceasefire between the two countries was due to come into effect.

Air raid sirens repeatedly sounded across Israel as Iran fired multiple barrages of missiles toward the country, killing at least three people in the southern city of Beer Sheva.

Throughout the night and into morning, residents across Israel were repeatedly told to take shelter as incoming missiles were detected by Israel’s air defenses. Shortly after some residents left their bunkers, sirens blared out again instructing them to return.

The waves of missiles came after US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire had been announced between Iran and Israel.

- Agencies