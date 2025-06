Iran state TV confirms Donald Trump’s ceasefire Iranian state television reported early Tuesday that a ceasefire had begun in its conflict with Israel, displaying a bold on-screen graphic. However, the announcement came simultaneously with Israeli warnings of a fresh missile barrage from Iran, casting doubt on whether the truce was truly taking hold on the 12th day of the conflict.

