Ceasefire is now in effect, Please do not violate it! - Trump

June 24, 2025   11:07 am

US President Donald Trump has said “the ceasefire is now in effect” in a post on Truth Social.

“Please do not violate it!” he added.

Neither Iran nor Israel have officially confirmed the agreement announced earlier by Trump on ending the conflict that has killed hundreds in Iran and two dozen in Israel.

The US leader had said the ceasefire would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 04:00 GMT on Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations. Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

