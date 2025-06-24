2025 Human Development Report presented to Speaker

June 24, 2025   11:42 am

The Human Development Report for the year 2025, published under the United Nations Development Programme has been formally presented to Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.
 
The handover took place during a meeting between the Resident Representative of the UNDP in Sri Lanka, Azusa Kubota, and Speaker Wickramaratne at the Parliament premises. 

During this occasion, the Human Development Report for the year 2025, published under the UNDP, was formally presented to the Speaker.

The central theme of this year’s Human Development Report is “A matter of Choice, people and possibilities in the age of AI,” and the report explores how AI should be utilized in an appropriate manner, the Parliamentary Communications Department said in a statement.

Azusa Kubota stated that the primary objective of this Human Development Report is to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can be used to harness the power of human imagination in shaping a country’s economy and society for the sake of national development.

The discussion also covered future activities of the Parliamentary Development Plan and the implementation of an island-wide awareness programme for school students with the aim of educating the public about parliamentary traditions and the role of Parliament, the statement further said.

Furthermore, Azusa Kubota informed the Speaker that the United Nations Development Programme, in collaboration with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), intends to conduct awareness programmes for Members of Parliament and the parliamentary staff in the future. 

In response, Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne stated that, in line with the current political transformation, several measures are already being taken against bribery and corruption.

The Speaker further noted that the Parliament intends to establish a Parliamentary Institute for Studies and Training in the future to cater to Members of Parliament, as well as Provincial Council and Local Government representatives.

