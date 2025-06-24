Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne, a specialist neurosurgeon attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, and two others who were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), have been further remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

The three suspects were arrested on June 17 in connection with the alleged sale of medicines at higher prices through a third party.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (June 24) rejected the bail applications of three suspects, including Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne, who were remanded on charges of bribery until today.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered that the suspects be further remanded until July 8.

The decision was made after considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the arguments put forward by the defense counsel.