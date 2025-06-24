Specialist neurosurgeon at Jpura Hospital and two others further remanded

Specialist neurosurgeon at Jpura Hospital and two others further remanded

June 24, 2025   11:50 am

Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne, a specialist neurosurgeon attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, and two others who were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), have been further remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

The three suspects were arrested on June 17 in connection with the alleged sale of medicines at higher prices through a third party.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (June 24) rejected the bail applications of three suspects, including Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne, who were remanded on charges of bribery until today.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered that the suspects be further remanded until July 8.

The decision was made after considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the arguments put forward by the defense counsel.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Over 16,000 kg of narcotics seized in raids under new govt  Acting IGP (English)

Over 16,000 kg of narcotics seized in raids under new govt  Acting IGP (English)

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma assumes duties as new Finance Secretary (English)

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma assumes duties as new Finance Secretary (English)

NPP secures power in Matale Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures power in Matale Municipal Council (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)