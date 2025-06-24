PM Harini leaves for Canada

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has left for Canada early this morning (24).

Prime Minister Amarasuriya who is the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education departed for Canada to participate in the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) Board of Governors as the representative of the South Asian region, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) Board of Governors will be held from June 24 to 26 in Vancouver, Canada.

The summit will primarily focus on key sectors of education and training of children and women, higher education, teacher education, lifelong learning, and the integration of digital technology to enhance active learning.

Discussions will also focus on the topics of investing in innovation and research, supporting the digital transformation of institutions and organizations, implementing effective monitoring and evaluation frameworks, and promoting gender equality.